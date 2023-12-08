TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 72. Wind S 15-20.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 64. Wind S 15 G 25.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 71. Wind SW 10-15 & Gusty Becoming NW in the Afternoon.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 40. Wind NW 15-20.
SUNDAY: Sunny. High 52. Wind NW 10-15 & Gusty.
MONDAY: Sunny. Low 33. High 59.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 37. High 62.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 42. High 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 41. High 60.
