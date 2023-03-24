TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, with all types of severe weather possible. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 49. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 51. High: 74. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 50. High: 69. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 48. High: 74. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 79. Wind: S 15-20 mph.