TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms after 2 PM. Severe storms are likely, with numerous severe storms possible. 70 mph straight-line wind gusts is the main threat, but some tornadoes will also be possible. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain and storms before 2 AM. Severe storms are likely, with numerous severe storms possible. 70 mph straight-line wind gusts are the main threat, but a brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy early, then gradually becoming mostly sunny throughout the day. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 50. High: 76. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62. High: 81. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 59. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.