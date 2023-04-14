TODAY: Mostly sunny, with more clouds in the late afternoon. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. A few severe storms are possible. Hen egg-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts will be the main threats. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a lot cooler. Low: 50. High: 73. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 46. High: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Low: 53. High: 80. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 83. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 66. High: 84. Wind: S 15-20 mph.