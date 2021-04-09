Friday Morning Forecast: Severe weather possible this evening

TODAY IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

TODAY: This morning and most of this afternoon you’ll notice how muggy and breezy it’ll be. We won’t see our storm chances until this evening. Not everyone will see storms, however the ones that do could see severe weather. The primary threat will be for hail. However, damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The window for severe weather will be between 5 PM and midnight. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 83. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Storms are likely to the north of interstate 20 before midnight tonight. After, we’ll see a little bit of clearing as we dry out. Low: 55. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 74. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 49. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 83. Winds: W 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 72. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Temperatures will trend a little cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 66. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower here and there. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: E 10 MPH.