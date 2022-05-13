TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated storms (shouldn’t be severe) this evening. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 91. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will not regress. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with heat and humidity. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 71. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few clouds and hot. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.