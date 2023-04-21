TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 51. High: 63. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 52. High: 67. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 57. High: 71. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 74. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 57. High: 70. Wind: N 10-15 mph.