TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 76. High: 90. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 83. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 84. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 87. Wind: E 5 mph.