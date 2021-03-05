Friday Morning Forecast: Spotty rain today, but clearing out tonight

REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Perhaps with a rumble of thunder or two in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 61. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and drying out. Low: 45. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds are expected and cool. We should see more sunshine by the afternoon. High: 63. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures returning to the 70s. Low: 46. High: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and warm in the afternoon. Low: 54. High: 73. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers throughout the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a couple of showers and thunderstorms here and there. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 76. Winds: S 15 MPH.