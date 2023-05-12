TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High 86. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.