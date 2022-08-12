TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas where there will be a 10% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 100. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 101. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: E 5-10 mph.