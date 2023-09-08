TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs between 103 and 105 degrees. Max heat index around 110 degrees. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms, especially in the morning. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 96. Wind: E 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 83. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.