TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-100s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms north of I-20. Lows in the upper-70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-90s north to upper-90s south. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with more clouds and a 30% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 97. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with more clouds and a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.