TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds and a 20% chance of rain and storms in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Starting out mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy overnight. A 20% chance of showers and storms along and north of I-20.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 94. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 77. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.