TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms, increasing to a 20% chance for Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Wind: S 10 mph.