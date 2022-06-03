TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NE to E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Ample sunshine, and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.