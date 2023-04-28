TODAY: Mostly sunny early, with more clouds in the afternoon. A 30% chance of storms late, with a few strong to severe storms likely. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few strong to severe storms are likely early. Lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, with clouds clearing just before sunset. A 40% chance of showers. Highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 48. High: 76. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 52. High: 79. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 62. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.