TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-to-upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas early. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Ample sunshine and hot. Low: 79. High: 101. Wind: S 10-15 mph.