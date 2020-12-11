Friday Morning Forecast: Storms to round out work week

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some storms could strong and push severe levels with gusty winds. Rainfall totals with anywhere from 0.5″-1.0″. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers are possible early. Clouds will begin to decrease after midnight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 42. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and much cooler. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a decent chance of rain as another disturbance moves through. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 39. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 30. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 35. High: 53. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low: 34. High: 50. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 29. High: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.