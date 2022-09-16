TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a 10% chance of showers and a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and slightly more humid. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and more humid. A 10% chance of showers and a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and humid. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 71. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, but still very warm. Low: 71. High: 96. Wind: S 5-10 mph.