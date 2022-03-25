TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 76. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear not as cool. Low: 47. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: The warmest day that we’ve seen a few weeks is expected. Low: 53. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 56. High: 83. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms increasing the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 81. Winds: S 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High; 74. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures after the front. Low: 47. High: 68. Winds: NW 15 MPH.