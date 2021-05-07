Friday Morning Forecast: Sunny and warm start to the weekend

This Morning: Mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Clear with a calm breeze. Sunny start to the day.

Today: Mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Winds shift south 10 mph. Humidity begins to increase towards the end of the day.

Tonight: Mild with a few clouds around overnight. Low temperatures in the mid 60’s. Partly cloudy to start Saturday.

Saturday: Warmer and windy for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Breezy at times with wind gusts from the south up to 25 mph+. Humidity increases and some cloudy conditions are possible during the afternoon. Warm overnight into Sunday.

Sunday: A few showers and storms possible ahead of the front Sunday morning going into the afternoon. Temperatures in the 70’s to start with afternoon high’s in the upper 80’s. Winds out of the south 15 mph. Chance for rain 50%. A few storms may be severe.

Monday: Showers and storms continuing into the day. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Chance for showers and storms 40%.

Tuesday: Cooler for Tuesday with temperatures in the low 70’s as the front passes through. Some more chances for showers and storms. Chance for rain 40%.

Wednesday: Another cool day around 70 degrees. A few showers and storms still possible as the front lingers. A 40% chance for showers and storms for the day Wednesday.