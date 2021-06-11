Friday Morning Forecast: Sunny & humid weekend

Today: This afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low 90’s. The humid conditions will continue into the afternoon with dew points staying in the low to mid 70’s. Heat index values, or “feel like” temperatures, are going to be near 100 degrees again today. This muggy heat will be around early and often this afternoon. Winds south 5-10 mph, gusts up to 15 mph.

Tonight: More warm and muggy nights with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Dry overnight with winds south 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny with temperatures in the low 90’s. Muggy conditions will keep heat index values near 100 degrees. Mainly dry through the beginning of the weekend. South wind continuing into the weekend.

Sunday: A warm start in the low 70’s. Another hot and sunny afternoon with temperatures in the low 90’s. Feel like temperatures staying near 100. An afternoon isolated shower or storm is possible. Chance for rain 20%.

Monday: Another warm and sunny afternoon with temperatures in the low 90’s. An afternoon isolated shower or storm popping up is possible. Chance for rain 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon high’s in the low 90’s. Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Another muggy day with heat index temperatures near 100. Chance for rain 20%.