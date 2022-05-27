TODAY: Mostly sunny and about as warm as yesterday. High: 88. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 63. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with humidity returning. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, hot, and humid. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, hot, and humid. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: NW 5 MPH.