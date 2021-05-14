Friday Morning Forecast: Sunny & warm

Today: Mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures in the low 80’s. Winds out of the east southeast today with a warm evening. Mostly clear throughout the day.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the low 60’s. Winds stay out of the southeast 5 mph. A few clouds around for the start of the day Saturday.

Saturday: Some clouds around with sunshine during the day. Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. Humidity will continue to increase into the night.

Sunday: A few isolated showers possible at the beginning of the day. Afternoon high’s around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will be around during the afternoon. Chance for rain 60%.

Monday: Low temperatures starting in the upper 60’s. Showers and storms around for the day Monday. A few showers could contain heavy rain. Afternoon high temperatures in the low 80’s. Chance for rain 40%.

Tuesday: Warm in the low 80’s for Tuesday afternoon. More showers and storms throughout the day with a few heavy showers. Chance for rain 60%. Winds stay out of the south.

Wednesday: Showers and storms continuing into the midweek. Temperatures staying in the low 80’s. Chance for rain 40%. Winds stay out of the south.