Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny & warm start to the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny start to the work week with some sun expected to get some of those outdoor chores done. High: 65. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and relatively chilly. Low: 40. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine and warm in the afternoon. Another perfect “catch up”. High: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will begin to increase a little later in the day. Even A sprinkle or two will be possible late in the day. Low: 47. High: 69. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing throughout the day. The better chance of rain will be in the evening and overnight. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 57. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A pretty decent chance of rain in the morning. We should have a break with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon while temperatures remain cold. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 59. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Spotty showers are a possibility but that won’t stop our temperatures from warming up quickly in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few storms are possible and a few may be on the stronger side. Warm afternoon temperatures and strong southerly winds will help fuel the fire for these storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 71. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.