Friday Morning Forecast: Sunny & Warm

Today: Mostly clear and cold to start in the upper 30’s. Sunny lunch with high’s in the upper 60’s with a few spots in the 70’s. Winds out of the southeast 10mph. A few clouds return when we get into the evening.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slightly warmer night. Overnight low’s in the mid 40’s. Cloud cover will increase going into Saturday morning.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with low’s in the mid 40’s. Cloudy afternoon with very little sunshine keeping us tempered in the upper 60’s. We should stay mostly dry for Saturday with a southeast wind continuing around 10 mph.

Easter Sunday: Cloudy conditions continuing into Sunday morning with lows in the mid 50’s. Mostly cloudy afternoon with high’s in the low 70’s. Mostly dry for Easter Sunday with winds staying out of the southeast 10 mph.

Monday: A few breaks in the clouds as another high pressure forms and starts to warm us up starting next week. Low’s near 60 with a little sunshine throughout the day. High’s in the upper 70’s for the afternoon. Winds out of the south 10 mph.

Tuesday: Low’s in the low 60 range for Tuesday. A little sunshine in the afternoon and high’s in the low 80’s. Winds south 10 mph.

Wednesday: Low’s starting in the mid 60’s. More humid and warmer in the mid 80’s in the afternoon. A 30% chance for a stray shower late Wednesday evening. Winds out of the south 10 mph.