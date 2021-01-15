Friday Morning Forecast: Sunny & windy way to end the week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and windy. Windy conditions will keep our feels like temperatures in the 40s. High: 52. Winds: NW 20 MPH Gusting to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies as the winds die down. Low: 31. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunshine through the afternoon. High: 53. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 36. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and beautiful. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 62. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain will become a little more widespread in the morning. Rain will continue on and off throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 53. High: 63. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.