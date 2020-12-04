Friday Morning Forecast: Sunshine returns headed into the weekend

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 34. Winds: West 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 59. Winds: West 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies after a few clouds in the morning. Temperatures remaining a little chilly. Low: 42. High: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 37. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 38. High: 62. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 44. High: 66. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 47. High: 67. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51