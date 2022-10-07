TODAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with lows in the low-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 56. High: 84. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warmer. Low: 58. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 60. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 61. High: 90. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 62. High: 84. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.