TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with partly cloudy skies closer to sunrise. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 65. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 64. High: 84. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 83. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 81. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.