TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 65. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.