TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain north, increasing to a 60% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: W 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 45. High: 67. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 41. High: 65. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain Wednesday night. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 67. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.