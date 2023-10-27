THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 75. Wind: 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Low: 45. High: 48. Wind: N 20 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas in the morning. Low: 42. High: 53. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 35. High: 55. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 33. High: 62. Wind: E 5-10 mph.