TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, warm, and more humid. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 80. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 62. High: 72. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 49. High: 69. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 45. High: 70. Wind: N 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to go around. Low: 46. High: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.