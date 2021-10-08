Friday Morning Forecast: Warmer into the weekend, stormy Sunday night

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low-90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny as the warming trend continues. A bit more humid. Highs in the low-to-mid-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. A lot more humid. Lows in the upper-60s and highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms likely, with some severe storms possible mainly north of I-20. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats. Lows in the upper-60s to low-70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Showers will also be possible in the afternoon in Deep East Texas. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Deep East Texas looks to remain mostly dry. Lows in the low-70s and highs in the low-90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low-70s and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s and highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: NE 10 mph.