Friday Morning Forecast: Warmer temperatures with more sunshine this afternoon

TODAY: Mostly sunny and trending much warmer than yesterday. High: 64. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly again. Low: 43. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW (Halloween): Mostly sunny skies and mild. Tricky or treating might be a little chilly. High: 69. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with northly winds picking up. Low: 51. High: 67. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler after the front moves through. Low: 41. High: 63. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pretty warm. Get out and vote! Low: 42. High: 69. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the 70s returning. Low: 47. High: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 55. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.