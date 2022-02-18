TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 30. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 63. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 30. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 74. Winds: S 15 MPH

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Very warm. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cold front moving through the area. This could begin a winter storm to our West with showers and cold rain for us. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 40. Winds: N 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Another cold and rainy day. Low: 36. High: 38. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: NW 15 MPH.