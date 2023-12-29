TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-20s to low-30s. Wind: W 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low-60s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers at night. Low: 40. High: 66. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 39. High: 52. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers late. Low: 31. High: 52. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers early. Low: 39. High: 50. Wind: N 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, along with some passing clouds. Low: 32. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.