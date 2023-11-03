THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 54. High: 79. Wind: S 10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Low: 61. High: 81. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with near record warmth. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 63. High: 75. Wind: NE 15 mph.