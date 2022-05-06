TODAY: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm. High: 84. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 64. Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with more humidity and warmer temperatures. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, remaining hot and humid. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.