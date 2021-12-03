Friday Morning Forecast: Weekend looks cloudy and rainy at times

TODAY: Fog will set up across the area early in the day followed clouds and a shower or two in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will remain very warm. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 75. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers especially off to our north. Temperatures will remain warm through the afternoon hours. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 73. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain increasing in the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches our NW counties. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with rain ending before daybreak. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 60. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy as rain in the area will keep our rain chances low. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 42. High: 59. Winds: East 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 50. High: 64. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: SW 10 MPH.