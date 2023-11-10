TODAY: Overcast with a 40% chance of rain. Highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NE 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Overcast with a 40% chance of rain. Lows in the low-50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 51. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 60. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 61. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 54. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 56. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.