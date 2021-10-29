Friday Morning Forecast: Winds die down this evening

TODAY: Winds will continue for most of today but will die down this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are expected. High: 67. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with the wind dying down early in the evening. A cool forecast for the evening. Low: 45. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine and calmer conditions for the afternoon. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 47. High: 77. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing a little bit in the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 78. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a rain chances increasing Tuesday evening and overnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional showers. Much cooler once the front completely clears the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 61. Winds: NE 10 MPH