Due to severe weather and circumstances outside our control our television antenna equipment was damaged causing KFXK FOX51 (51.1), KTPN My Network TV (51.2), MYSTERY (51.3), LAFF (51.4) to be off the air.

Friday Morning Forecast: Winds die down this evening

Weather Forecasts

TODAY: Winds will continue for most of today but will die down this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are expected. High: 67. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with the wind dying down early in the evening. A cool forecast for the evening. Low: 45. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More sunshine and calmer conditions for the afternoon. High: 72. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 47. High: 77. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing a little bit in the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 78. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a rain chances increasing Tuesday evening and overnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 67. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional showers. Much cooler once the front completely clears the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 61. Winds: NE 10 MPH

