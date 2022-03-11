TODAY: Rain will increase by the end of the morning. Rain will start to mix with snow initially to our north (Interstate 30 counties). The transition line will slowly move towards I-20 as temperatures cool. It will be breezy as well. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 47. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: The wintry mix will come to an end early in the night with clearing skys after midnight. Temperatures will become very cold by daybreak tomorrow morning. Low: 26. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High: 53. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 32. High: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 49. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 MPH.