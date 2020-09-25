Weekend Forecast: More sun & warmer, colder Monday

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Mainly clear but areas of fog possible by morning. Lows: lower 60s and a few upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with passing clouds. Warmer. High: 85. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Warmer and breezy. Low: 66. High: 88. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. Showers and a few storms possible after 12 AM Monday. Lows by daybreak in the lower to middle 60s. Wind: South, turning North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy, colder, and windy. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: North 20 mph with higher gusts.

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny. Colder. Lows: upper 40s to around 50. Highs: lower 70s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly morning and warmer afternoon. Low: 53. High: 80. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Another reinforcing cold front arriving during the day. Low: 57. High: 79. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 54. High: 75. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.