TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 39. Wind E 5.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 61. Wind E 5-10

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Becoming Cloudy. Showers Likely Mainly After Midnight. Low 48. Wind E 5, SW After Midnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 55. Wind NW 10-15 G 25.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows 32-36. Highs 51 Monday, 56 Tuesday, 61 Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Showers. Low 44. High 63.

FRIDAY: Showers, A Few Thunderstorms. Low 55. High 67.