Friday Night Forecast: Chilly night with more sun this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and some 40s after 9 PM. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows: mainly upper 30s to around 40. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon for Halloween.Highs: near 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front moves in around daybreak, bringing a few clouds. Overall, staying mainly sunny. Low: 50. High: 68. Wind: North 15 mph.

MONDAY: Slightly cooler with sunshine. Low: 39. High: 63. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued mostly sunny skies. Mild. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds and much warmer. Low: 48. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. War. Low: 56. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.