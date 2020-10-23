Weekend Forecast: Wild weather with another cold blast Monday

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Staying cloudy and colder. Lows: upper 40s to near 50. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy morning and becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Cool day. Highs: middle 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and then afternoon sunshine. Warmer and breezy. Low: 57. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arriving by mid-morning Monday. Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Morning temperatures: middle 60s. Afternoon temperatures fall to the 50s into the middle 60s from north to south. Wind: becoming NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and colder. Periods of rain increasing by evening and overnight, chances at 40%. Low: 49. High: 56. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely for us, a 60% chance. Cold and breezy. Low: 50. High: 52. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds clear and the sunshine returns. Low: 45. High: 62. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Low: 42. High: 65. Wind: North 10 mph.

