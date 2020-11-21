Friday Night Forecast: Clouds persist through the weekend, storms by Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky but muggy. Temperatures in the 60s to the 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More clouds by daybreak. A 10% chance of drizzle or a light rain shower. Lows: lower 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a peeks of sun in the afternoon. Breezy and muggy. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers with a cold front. Not a lot of rain expected, a 20% to 30% chance. Low: 61. High: 73, but dropping into the 60s by the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with a mostly cloudy sky. Low: 54. High: 70. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warmer with rain and storms likely after 3 PM, chances at 40%. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing clouds and cooler. Low: 49. High: 63. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Mainly sunny. A colder morning. Lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Milder afternoon. Highs: upper 60s and near 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.